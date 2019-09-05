David: Heat Wave Rolls Into The Weekend

It’s the peak of hurricane season and the tropics of course are active. Thankfully all the activity is away from the Gulf and that looks to remain that way over the next several days. Hurricane Dorian will be exiting the picture moving off the East Coast on Friday. Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out over the open Atlantic with no threat to land expected although the storm could strengthen into a hurricane this weekend. The only other disturbance worth mentioning is now located off the coast of Africa and it will likely develop as it tracks westward. Again this is many days away from the islands and is no concern for now.