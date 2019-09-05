David: Heat Wave Rolls Into The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The records will be falling over the next several days as this September heat wave continues through the upcoming weekend.
Expect each afternoon to climb into the upper 90s from Friday through Sunday and with records the next few days in the lower 90s, we will most likely shatter those old records. Although the heat levels are high, our humidity values aren’t which keeps feels like readings bearable in the lower 100s.
Even as we move into next week, rain chances look dismal but with a southeast wind kicking back up, our heat levels will come down due to the return of the sea breeze.
It’s the peak of hurricane season and the tropics of course are active. Thankfully all the activity is away from the Gulf and that looks to remain that way over the next several days. Hurricane Dorian will be exiting the picture moving off the East Coast on Friday. Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains out over the open Atlantic with no threat to land expected although the storm could strengthen into a hurricane this weekend. The only other disturbance worth mentioning is now located off the coast of Africa and it will likely develop as it tracks westward. Again this is many days away from the islands and is no concern for now.
