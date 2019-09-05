NOPD: Driver killed in Pontchartrain Expressway crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the Pontchartrain Expressway near Camp Street.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to NOPD, two vehicles were involved in a crash near the Camp St. exit. The impact caused one of the drivers to be ejected from his vehicle. The driver was then struck by another vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the name of the driver.
The eastbound lanes of traffic were shut down at Tchoupitoulas Street but was later re-opened around 7 a.m.
