Gov. Edwards announces $52 million project to widen I-12

“Safety and efficiency will be improved. As you all know, I-12 is a vital freight corridor as well and principally between Houston and Florida. But the fact of the matter is it goes all the way to Los Angeles, California,” says Edwards. “So, from California to Florida, and in addition to that freight corridor, we know that St. Tammany is continuing to grow and people are moving here which is a great thing and all of these things are putting more demand on the transportation that we have.”