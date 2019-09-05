Jordy Robertson, father of Saints superfan, pleads guilty to federal charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jordy Robertson, father of Saints superfan J.J. Robertson, has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and wire fraud charges.
U.S. Judge Wendy Vitter accepted the plea on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 5) in New Orleans Eastern District Court.
Investigators said he stole money intended to help pay for his son’s medical bills, according to a federal bill of information filed in August.
Federal prosecutors say Robertson used donations from his nonprofit - It Takes Lives To Save Lives Foundation - and from a GoFundMe account for his own personal gain, instead of paying for his son’s medical bills.
J.J. suffered from liver problems and needed a transplant.
Investigators claim Robertson used the money he raised to buy household goods, groceries and other personal items, as well as to gamble. More than $97,000 was deposited in Robertson’s personal account during the time he was running the nonprofit, investigators said earlier this year.
In addition, Robertson faces a conspiracy to distribute cocaine charge.
