JPSO: Quadruple shooting in Marrero leaves man and 6-year-old girl dead

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a quadruple shooting in Marrero that has left two people dead and two others injured.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to a call of a man shot inside of a home in the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man and a six-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, an 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe an argument inside of the home between two adult males led to the shooting.
One suspect who has been identified as 23-year-old Everette Campbell was arrested overnight in connection with the shooting.
JPSO is searching for a second suspect, 22-year-old Malik McGinnis. He is wanted on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
If anyone has any information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Malik McGinnis, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
