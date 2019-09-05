New Orleans to host 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans will host the 2021 SEC Gymnastics Championship.
“New Orleans proved to be a successful location for the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2019, and we are pleased we will return to the Smoothie King Center in 2021,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation is proud to once again partner with SMG to bid upon and manage the SEC Gymnastics Championship in New Orleans,” said Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero. “The record-breaking raucous crowd was a testament to the enthusiasm for SEC Gymnastics, especially for DD Breaux, Jay Clark and the LSU Tigers. I would like to thank Commissioner Greg Sankey, Associate Commissioner Tiffany Daniels, and the SEC Athletic Directors and Presidents for their confidence and trust in our two organizations. We are extremely excited to host the event in New Orleans and to be given the opportunity to set another SEC Gymnastics Championship attendance record.”
The Smoothie King Center is a state-of-the-art venue adjacent to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and situated on the 55-acre campus of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District. It is home to the New Orleans Pelicans, and has previously hosted regionals for the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and the Women’s Final Four.
