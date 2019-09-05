NOPD: Baby injured in Milan neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 1-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Milan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 4), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said baby was grazed by a bullet in the head in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue. The shooting was reported at 4:22 p.m., Scheets said, and the victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.
Police confirmed the shooting around 7:50 p.m.
No additional information was available Wednesday night.
