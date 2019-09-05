Shelby: Heat Advisory Today

The tropics are active which is to be expected as we approach the peak of hurricane season on September 10th. Hurricane Dorian continues to move north with a turn to the northeast as it scrapes the Carolinas today. Far out in the Atlantic we are watching Tropical Storm Gabrielle which will move over the open Atlantic and possibly strengthen into a hurricane. This is of no worry to any land areas. Another disturbance about to move off the coast of Africa has a chance of development, but this is still a week away from the Caribbean IF it even makes it there.