Tulane faces tough test on the road against No. 10 Auburn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane produced a nearly flawless performance against Florida International, crushing the Conference USA team, 42-14. This week, the Wave face a much more daunting task. Hitting the road to take on SEC-power Auburn.
“I feel like this team has prepared better now than we’ve had in the past. I feel like winning isn’t brand new to us anymore. Games like this won’t sneak up on us, because we’ve won a game before,” said QB Justin McMillan.
“I told our guys we’re going to go over there on Friday and look around the field. It’s going to be like Hoosiers. It’s going to be a 120 yards long, 53 1/3 yards in width. They’re going to have a 10-yard end zone, all that kind of stuff. We’ll walk around out there, take our pictures, get our selfies going on. Saturday we’re going in there for business. Playing our very best, we’re going to have to. If we want an opportunity to win, we have to play great,” said Willie Fritz.
Auburn’s quarterback, Bo Nix, owns one career start at QB, but it came in an epic victory over Oregon. The true freshman possesses the talent to give Tulane headaches come Saturday.
“Played at a high level of high school football, it’s going to help you. It’s a big difference being at a high level high school, or coming from a lower level. Some kids it difficult to make that jump. Great football blood in his system. His dad is a coach so he’s been around it his whole life,” said Fritz.
The last time Tulane beat a ranked opponent, you gotta go way back to October of 1984 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
