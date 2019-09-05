Tulane faces tough test on the road against No. 10 Auburn

“I told our guys we’re going to go over there on Friday and look around the field. It’s going to be like Hoosiers. It’s going to be a 120 yards long, 53 1/3 yards in width. They’re going to have a 10-yard end zone, all that kind of stuff. We’ll walk around out there, take our pictures, get our selfies going on. Saturday we’re going in there for business. Playing our very best, we’re going to have to. If we want an opportunity to win, we have to play great,” said Willie Fritz.