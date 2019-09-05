Two arrested after search of Denham Springs hotel room

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested Wednesday after a search of a Denham Springs hotel room.
According to LPSO, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at the hotel where they found 33-year-old Richard Kinney Jr. and 29-year-old Jessica Eisworth, both of Hammond, along with a large amount of narcotics, a firearm and $633 in cash.
Among the narcotics, deputies found 1.51 pounds of Methamphetamine, MDMA, Hyrdrocodone, Suboxone, Marijuana, Amphetamine and Heroin.
Kinney and Einsworth have been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
