Woman sexually assaulted near Tulane, school alert says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A student was allegedly sexually assaulted Thursday morning (Sept. 5) around 2:30 a.m. after being approached by The Boot Bar and Grill on Broadway St. and left near railroad tracks at the riverbend.
Tulane police said a non-school affiliated student woke up near the corner of Leake Ave. and S. Carrollton Ave. after going to the bar. She said an unknown man took her to an unknown location where she was assaulted.
This crime is similar to a previous sexual assault that took place on Saturday, Aug. 24, which Tulane police said they learned about recently.
In that incident, the victim another non-Tulane affiliated student was also approached at The Boot.
Both the Loyola University Police Department and the Tulane University Police Department are cooperating with NOPD in their ongoing investigation of these incidents, a Tulane student alert said.
