Anzalone full participant at Saints practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a full participant at Saints practice Friday. Anzalone was limited on Thursday.
Mario Edwards, Jr. missed practice for the second day in a row. Zach Line upgraded from limited on Thursday to full on Friday, Dwayne Washington fully practiced for the second straight day, while Craig Robertson and Sheldon Rankins were listed as limited.
The official injury report for Monday night’s opener against the Texans will come out Saturday.
