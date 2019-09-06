Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 1 John Curtis Patriots

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Holding down the top spot in our Big 8 rankings, the John Curtis Patriots. Last season, the Pats captured their state record 27th state championship by beating Catholic in the Dome.
With Collin Guggenheim back under center, the guys from River Ridge are primed for 28th state crown. The Army commit has a dangerous weapon to rely on in Corey Wren. The senior uses his track like speed to make defenders miss with regularity.
On the defensive side of the ball, Angelo Anderson holds it down for Curtis. The Tulane commit manned the unit that helped beat Karr, 42-39.
