Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 2 Karr Cougars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking in at the No. 2 in our Big 8 preseason rankings, the Karr Cougars. Brice Brown's bunch own back-to-back-to-back state titles, and look primed for a 4-peat.
The Cougars return Leonard Kelly at quarterback, and the star returner, Aaron Anderson. The sophomore also plays receiver, and showed Ehret in the spring game, he's a force to be reckoned with, hauling in three touchdowns.
Karr opened with a tough loss to John Curtis, 42-39.
