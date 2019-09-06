Big 8 preseason rankings: No. 3 Rummel Raiders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking in at No. 3 in our Big 8 rankings, the Rummel Raiders. Two-time state champ coach Jay Roth is retired, Nick Monica is now at the controls.
Monica will continue to coach the defense, and it’s stacked. The “Smash Brothers,” Donovan Kaufman and “Pig” Cage, lead a unit that could be the best in the Catholic League.
On the offensive side of the ball, Rummel possesses one of the top receivers in the country, Koy Moore. The senior wideout recently committed to LSU, and is primed for a monster final year.
Running the show on offense, Kyle Wickersham. The Jesuit transfer will be taking his first varsity snap in a regular season game this Friday. The Raiders will travel to North Carolina to take on Charlotte Catholic.
