Jazzland study reveals new possibilities for property in disrepair

Consultants say a better use would benefit off of the natural resources, due to the fact it's the second largest urban wildlife refuge in the country. What's more, they say 62-percent of the site is projected for land loss in the next 10 years. Taking that into consideration, as well as job creation and what would offer the best return on investment for the community, consultants recommended an edutainment destination— a vision combining education and research with tourism— complete with a trailhead, excursion center where tours could depart and a community connection space.