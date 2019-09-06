Louisiana Supreme Court rejects ‘no-call’ lawsuit against NFL

FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. New Orleans Saints fans have found some pretty creative ways to express their displeasure over the infamous “no call” during last weekend’s Saints-Rams championship game. But their newest tactic may make the loudest statement - a Super Bowl boycott. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
September 6, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana’s Supreme Court has dismissed a New Orleans Saints fan’s lawsuit against the NFL and game officials over the failure to call a crucial penalty against the Los Angeles Rams in a January playoff game.

Attorney Antonio LeMon had sued, alleging fraud and seeking damages over what's come to be known as the "Nola No-Call."

But Friday's state Supreme Court opinion said ticket-holders have no right of action in the case. They reversed a lower court ruling that could have resulted in Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials being questioned under oath.

LeMon said he was reviewing the ruling.

At issue was officials' failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

