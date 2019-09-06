Man accused of breaking into, robbing Lower Garden District home with woman inside

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Lower Garden District woman said she was terrified after a man forced his way into her home and robbed her Thursday night (Sept. 5).
Leonard Preston, 49, the alleged burglar, was quickly arrested, after New Orleans police were led to him by tracking the victim’s phone.
According to the victim, Preston broke into the victims’ home in the 1200 block of Andrew Street around 9:30 p.m.
“I had exited the bathroom, I was headed to the living room. And I saw him approach me from the door of the living room,” the victim said.
She said Preston immediately starting asking “wheres the money." When she told him she did not have any cash, the victim said Preston pushed her back into the bathroom.
“He told me to sit down and if I moved, he would do something to me. I sat there, I heard him rummaging through my apartment," she said.
The victim said Preston stole her cell phone and then eventually she heard him leave. Without hesitation, the victim said she ran into her mother’s apartment, which is nearby.
“And she comes running up and starts yelling, ‘call 911, I’ve been robbed,'" The victim’s mother said. “My first instinct is, ‘What are you talking about?' And then I looked at her and saw the fear on her face."
They called 911 and said NOPD quickly arrived. Investigators used the Find My iPhone app, which showed the victim’s phone was on Philip Street. When police arrived, Preston took off running, but he was apprehended near the intersection of Clara Street with the victim’s phone, NOPD said.
The victim said she’s breathing a sigh of relief knowing police made an arrest.
“It’s probably the only reason I am as calm as I am,” she said.
Preston is no stranger to the criminal justice system -- he has charges in Orleans Parish dating back to 1990. In 1997, he was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree robbery as a habitual offender.
But, Preston was released on parole last January.
“People like that, why do you let them back into society? They are a menace to society,” the victims’ mother said.
The victim and her mother said they hope this time, the suspected robber remains locked up.
“A lifetime of robbery and terrifying people by burglarizing their homes? Yeah, he should not be on the streets again," the mother said.
