More record heat this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Very little change over the weekend with lots of sun and searing heat. There is a tiny chance that a few showers may pop up on Sunday but don’t put your hoses and sprinklers down just yet.
Overall the outlook is for below normal rain chances into next week. The Gulf breeze will return so record heat will be less likely with temperatures being held to the lower 90s.
At this time there are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico. There are a couple of waves over the Atlantic that will need to be watched over the next 7 days.
