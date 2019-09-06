More than 500 tons of debris pulled from New Orleans sewerage system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell along with Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders acknowledged removing between 500 and 1,000 tons of debris from the city’s sewerage system.
City leaders spoke Thursday (Sept. 5) about infrastructure problems.
Among some of the issues the group addresses were the SELA projects. The Army Corps of Engineers says those projects are working as they should, which is to hold millions of gallons of water underground until the water can be pumped out.
“I want to show everyone we’re taking this incredibly seriously folks and infrastructure have helped with the cities protection and management think about this every day American day and her scene has been working on this to improve how things operate and getting more resources to the table,” said Deputy CAO of Infrastructure Ramsey Green.
They plan to continue those projects at the same time the city and the sewerage and water board figures out how to address drainage issues on a 100 year old system, which includes cleaning out catch basins, increasing green infrastructure, canal clean outs, as well as figuring out how to fund all those projects and more.
Officials said beyond the debris already pulled out of the Lafitte drainage, nearly 20,0000 tons of trash remains.
There was also talk about a possible drainage millage or tax. Of course that discussion would have to come before the city council. The mayor said she would be open to those discussions.
