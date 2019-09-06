Officer shoots former contract worker on Tulane campus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane University Police shot a former contract employee who was trespassing on the campus and tried to run from officers.
The shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 6) near Yulman Stadium at Diboll Parking Garage.
Police said they were were investigating the presence of a former contract employee on campus who was wanted for arrest in reference to charges of indecent exposure and trespass.
Officer said they tried to arrest the man when he fled in his vehicle along Ben Weiner and on Claiborne Ave.
“Weapons were discharged to subdue the subject,” a news alert from the university stated.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is in custody. There is no word on his condition.
TUPD and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the incident.
The NOPD sent a news release earlier in the day that someone was shot in the 2nd District, and later changed the location to Tulane University.
