Principal at John Ehret High School taken to hospital after breaking up scuffle

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The principal of John Ehret High School in Marrero was sent to the hospital after a scuffle broke out between students, according to a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish School System.
Wesley Taylor was trying to break up the scrum of students when he was knocked over. The trip to the hospital was precautionary.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said no arrests were made, but a deputy was on campus. A deputy normally works a security detail at the school.
The school was placed on lockdown on May after several melees on campus. Thirteen students were taken into custody. One person was carrying a gun.
The latest incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 6). The spokesperson said there has been an “uptick” in fights at the school over the past week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.