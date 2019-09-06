Shelby: Very Hot Through The Weekend

We expect record breaking heat through the weekend as highs climb into the upper 90s each afternoon. The humidity isn’t out of control, thankfully, so feels-like temperatures will remain bearable for most in the lower 100s.
Lots of sunshine and no rain is on tap for the weekend as well, and even as we move into next week, rain chances look dismal. A return of the sea breeze will moderate temperatures but increase humidity, so next week will still feature above-average heat.
We’re in the peak of hurricane season, so the tropics are seasonably active. Thankfully, all of the activity is away from the Gulf.
