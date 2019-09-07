Houma man sentenced to 10 years for child porn charges

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 42-year-old Houma man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges Friday (Sept. 6), according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Hernandez pleaded guilty to 17 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He was arrested in January, six months after an investigation into him began.
In June of 2018, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unity was given a tip that Hernandez uploaded a child pornography video on social media, sparking the investigation.
He was sentenced to 10 years per count, the DA said, but a judge ruled his sentences could be served at the same time, but without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.