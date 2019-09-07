John Curtis beats Karr in heavyweight championship battle

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Karr QB Leonard Kelly accounted for six touchdowns against John Curtis, and that still wasn’t enough to beat the Patriots at Behrman Stadium.
The defending Division I champs won absolute slugfest over the defending Class 4A champs, 42-39.
Kelly threw for five touchdowns in the game, and ran for another. Two of Kelly’s connections found super sophomore Aaron Anderson.
Curtis QB Collin Guggenheim ran for 3 touchdowns in the contest. Georgia verbal commit Corey Wren ran for two scores.
