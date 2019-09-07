LSU fans donate more than $36k to Georgia Southern fans who died in wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are known for their passion, and sometimes for having too much of it. But now, many are seeing how giving Tiger fans can be, after coming together to help the family of two Georgia Southern fans who died in a car accident on their way home from the season opener in Baton Rouge.
LSU fan, Michael Booth, of Mandeville, is the creator of a viral GoFundMe account for the family of Danny and Julie Hagan. The couple was killed Sunday, Sept. 1 on I-16 while traveling back home after watching the LSU game.
“I read the story and the idea popped in my head, and I hopped on GoFundMe and set it up,” said Booth. “Then posted the link on the message board, then people started sending it out on social media, and it just kind of grew from there."
The couple leaves behind three children, who all go to Georgia Southern.
Booth says after the GoFundMe was set up, he got in touch with a very close friend of the family, who helped set up a bank account in Georgia where donations are being received to help the children in the future.
“After we do the diligence, I’ll get in touch directly with that bank, and then we set the deposit up to go directly from GoFundMe to that bank,” said Booth.
More than 875 people have donated to the cause, some leaving messages along the way as well.
Rob on GoFundMe said, “We’re all football fans, and sometimes things are bigger than sports.”
LSU Grrl said, “Tiger nation supports our family and friends. Lifting you up in prayer for comfort.”
Abraham said, “I’m LSU but we’re all American first, last and always.”
And what does this response say about LSU fans and people from Louisiana in general?
“It’s incredible. Within 24 hours, I think it was over $10,000. It just shows that everyone here has a big heart,” said Booth.
