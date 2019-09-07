LSU fans donate more than $36k to Georgia Southern fans who died in wreck

"Donation to the children and family of a tragic car accident after the LSU GSU game. Two Georgia Southern fans, Danny and Julie Hagan, lost their lives while traveling home. They were both alums and have 3 children that currently attend GSU. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the entire GSU community. We've established contact with a close friend of the family who will assist with delivery of funds when the time comes." -GoFundMe (Source: GoFundMe)