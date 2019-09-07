Nicondra: Hot stretch continues into the start of the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another day with heat advisories and record high temperatures is likely Sunday with near cloudless sky and high pressure still in control. Temperatures will once again reach the upper 90s with a few isolated areas hitting the century mark. The core of the high will keep stagnant air in place at least through Monday. The high will shift a bit on Tuesday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast, but temperatures remain hot above the long term average of 89. Rain chances should increase as we head towards next weekend.