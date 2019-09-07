‘No one should die that way:’ Family in shock after 7-year-old girl, brother killed in Marrero shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A small memorial is growing for two lives lost at a modest Marrero home, where 7-year-old Mekia Smith and her 21-year-old brother Ronald Errington III were both shot to death inside Wednesday night (Sept. 4).
Mekia’s aunt, Tiffany Theodore-Weatherspoon, said she was horrified to hear what happened.
“It was definitely a shock. Getting to work and hearing news like that or being awakened and hearing that type of news, you just don’t expect it,” Weatherspoon said.
Weatherspoon remembered her niece as spunky and energetic.
"Oh my goodness," she exclaimed. "She was vivacious, fun, very sassy. She just, she knew what she wanted and that was it. She was a good kid."
Weatherspoon and her family are still struggling with Mekia and Ronald's sudden, untimely death.
“No one, especially a child, should die that way. No one should be at home and afraid to be home or afraid to be shot at their own home. That’s supposed to be your sanctity. And for her, it just wasn’t,” Weatherspoon said.
The siblings were inside a home with two others on the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive Wednesday night, when Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies say an argument broke out.
They say two men -- 23-year-old Everette Campbell and 22-year-old Malik McGinnis -- opened fire, shooting and killing Mekia and Ronald. The other two inside, an 18-year-old and an 11-year-old, were injured.
Deputies found and arrested Campbell not long after the shooting. McGinnis turned himself in Thursday afternoon.
"It's definitely a relief. We never want someone, whether it's your family or not, who's done something like this to still walk the streets," Weatherspoon said.
Yet, Weatherspoon said she and her family still have a long road ahead of them as they prepare to bury two lives, lost too soon.
“I guess, going forward,” Weatherspoon said. “[We] just kind of hope for the best, and just be able to deal with it as time goes on. Because, you know, you’re never going to get over it, but just being able to deal with it is probably the goal.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.