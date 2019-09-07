NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers

By Jade Myers | September 7, 2019 at 1:41 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 1:55 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One man is injured during a shooting in Algiers late Friday night (September 6) , according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Authorities say the male victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Mansfield Avenue around 11:16 p.m.

His condition is not known at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

