St. James owns bragging rights over West St. John after capturing the “Railroad Classic”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The “Railroad Classic” separates households and friends all week in this fierce rivalry. In 2019, the fans of St. James own bragging rights over their neighbors, West St. John, after winning, 28-8.
Rams QB D’andre Gaudia fumbled the ball early in the contest, Chase Geason recovered, and took it the house. That defensive TD made it 7-0.
In the second quarter, Shamar Smith called his own number for two big gains. The second big run, an 8-yard TD.
Smith connected with Shen Joseph for a 38-yard TD, expanding STJ’s lead to 21-0 St. James.
Right before half, Wildcats scored again. Sean Lebeouf scored from 4 yards out. The Navy commit made it 28-0 at the half.
