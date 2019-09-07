The story behind a hug and the legacy of the #Forever44 movement

“Wayne and I, and we were with a former LSU basketball player, Dennis Tracey, and the three of us walked out of this restaurant and this guy was standing out there and he threw up the two fours, and I looked at Wayne and Tracey and I said, ‘Did he just throw up the two fours?’ And they were like, ‘Yes, he did.’ So of course I backtracked and went and said hello, and we also have these bracelets. Over 1,000 of them have been passed out. People inbox me even since this past weekend and I’ve got messages. One lady is from South Dakota. She sent me an inbox saying, 'Hey, like how can I get a shirt? How can I get a bracelet?’ So I circled back and went and spoke to the gentlemen and gave him a bracelet, but it’s just kind of crazy that we were in a whole different state and people were recognizing us and throwing up the four-four,” said Fay.