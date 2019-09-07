Surveillance video shows suspect crashing getaway car after being shot by Tulane Police

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a quiet afternoon outside Tulane’s Yulman stadium until campus police tried to arrest a former contractor at the university wanted for indecent exposure and trespassing Friday (Sept. 6).
According to Tulane police, officers made contact with the suspect who then got in his car and tried to hit the officers while he was driving away.
That’s when Tulane police shot and wounded the escaping suspect who drove off onto Claiborne Avenue. He didn’t get far, police said, and he crashed the car nearly a mile away at the intersection of Neron and Short streets.
Loyola student Taylor Burgin was home when she heard the crash feet from her front door and walked outside to see what happened.
“There was a van, our contractors van, was t-boned by this white car. And as soon as I heard something, I came outside. I witnessed him jumping out of the car with a child in hand, claiming he needed to take the child to the hospital. The child was laughing, it was all very odd,” Burgin said.
In this surveillance video, a work van can be seen start to cross the intersection, when a white sedan speeds down Neron and crashes into the van, rocking it on impact. The white sedan rolls backwards, and as the passenger door opens, someone spills out of the car and appears to be holding something or someone.
The person walks to the truck, then to a parked black sedan, where the man appears to say something to the driver.
“He had a kid in hand and said, ‘We need to get the kid to the hospital,’ he was laughing, it was a weird situation going on,” Burgin said.
As the man disappeared behind the tree, it appears he climbed into the black sedan. Witnesses and drivers at this point are stopped to see what happened as the black sedan turns and drives out of view.
According to NOPD, about 15 minutes after the crash, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.
Tulane police said the man is now in custody, but no word on his identity, condition or the status of the child witnesses said was in the car with him.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.