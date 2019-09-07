Thousands of drivers deserve refunds for traffic camera tickets, court rules

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thousands of drivers issued red light camera tickets deserve refunds, according to a ruling by New Orleans Appeals Court judges.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge’s ruling that the city owes $25.6 million to the drivers because the way the program was initially administered violated the city charter.
Joseph McMahon, the attorney who filed the suit, said the money will cover drivers issued tickets from 2008 to 2011. But, McMahon said no one should expect to receive a check anytime soon.
“It could be months. And then the other issue we have is that the city is very slow to pay judgments against it. It’s my understanding that this judgement will probably be the largest judgement against the city of New Orleans right now," McMahon said. "In addition to the $26 million that was ordered by the court, there is also nine or $10 million in judicial interest that has occurred and the interest is accruing at about $3500 a day, so it’s a long process.”
A spokeswoman for the mayor said the city will likely appeal the appellate court’s ruling.
