Zack: Record Heat All Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Expect more record highs to be set this weekend as we continue to see our afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 90s under abundant sunshine.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region through the day on your Saturday as feels like readings are expected to top out right around 108. This can be dangerous heat if you do not take those precautions.
There is hope for change, as we move into Sunday and continuing into next week moisture levels will start to creep up. This will allow for a few extra clouds and maybe a shower. Honestly though, the next 7 days will not bring any significant rain chances to the area. The good news is we will bring more of a southerly component to the wind by midweek which will bring back our sea breeze and thankfully cool off those highs just a bit.
After a week or so of lots of activity in the tropics, we may be moving into a short-term lull. Dorian will be exiting the picture shortly and Gabrielle is out over the middle of the Atlantic spinning about. Our only system out there for the next several days will be a new wave we are watching between Africa and the Lesser Antilles. This is quite a few days from the islands so no cause for concern at this stage.
