Hurricane Dorian generates more energy than 14 prior hurricane seasons

As of Sunday morning, Dorian is now being designated as a post-tropical cyclone by the National Hurricane Center marking an end to an historical storm. Dorian was a named storm for a total of 14 days, a hurricane for 10 and a major hurricane for four and a half. The minimum pressure reached inside the eye of Dorian was 910 millibars tying it for the 9th lowest pressure recorded in the Atlantic Basin since 1980.