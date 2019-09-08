La. State Police: Motorcycle passenger killed, driver arrested in crash

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 24-year-old Mississippi woman was killed Friday night while she was a passenger on a motorcycle, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 445 south of US Hwy 190 in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Marissa Barrett of Lumberton, MS, and resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Dustin Cox of Amite.
Troopers determined the crash occurred as Cox was riding a 1998 Kawasaki ZX750P southbound on LA Hwy 443 a high rate of speed.
A trooper attempted to stop Cox, but he refused to stop and initiated a pursuit.
Cox eventually turned eastbound onto US Hwy 190, and due to reckless driving behavior by Cox, the Trooper stopped pursuing.
A witness observed the motorcycle turn south onto LA Hwy 445, and a short time later the motorcycle was located. Troopers determined that while traveling southbound on LA Hwy 445, Cox sideswiped a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. As a result, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a ditch embankment ejecting Cox and his passenger Barrett.
Cox and Barrett were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Barrett ultimately succumbed to those injuries earlier today. Impairment on the part of Cox was suspected, and a toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
Cox was charged with Vehicular Homicide, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Flight from an Officer, Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Careless Operation, and Speeding.
The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment was not a factor.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.