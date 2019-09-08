LSU explodes offensively in tough fight against Texas

LSU put together another good drive, but a big sack on third down by the Texas defense forced another field goal. York was good from 33 yards to extend the lead to 13-7. The LSU defense was able to respond in kind, as outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson sacked Ehlinger on third down to give the ball back to the Tiger offense with a little more than a minute before the end of the first half. Burrow took advantage of the possession. He needed just three plays to go 58 yards in :26. A 21-yard TD pass to Jefferson made it 20-7.