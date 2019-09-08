LSU holds off Texas in 45-38 shootout

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The battle between LSU and Texas lived up to every bit of the hype as the two offenses slugged it out. But it was the Tigers who outlasted the Longhorns 45-38 on a hot night in Austin.
The Tigers’ defense started strong and stopped the Longhorns on two different fourth and goal to go occasions, but Texas eventually found the endzone when Sam Ehlinger connected with Brennan Eagles to make it 7-3.
However, all that did was wake up LSU’s offense that spent most of the first quarter quiet. Joe Burrow led the Tigers down the field and found Justin Jefferson to make it 10-7.
After adding a field goal, Burrow would go right back to Jefferson late in the second quarter for their second touchdown connection of the night. The Tigers took a 20-7 lead to halftime.
The second half, on the other hand, was an entirely different ball game. After LSU went three and out to to start the third quarter, the came became a shootout as the Longhorns and Tigers exchanged touchdowns into the fourth quarter. A 61-yard pass on third down proved to be the difference-maker for LSU, giving them a 14-point cushion late.
Joe Burrow finished with 471 yards passing and four touchdowns. Three different Tiger receivers, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr., all finished with more than 100 yards receiving.
