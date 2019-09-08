LSU moves up in both polls after big win over Texas

By Josh Auzenne | September 8, 2019 at 2:04 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 2:32 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After No. 6 LSU came away with the victory Saturday night over No. 9 Texas, the Tigers have now moved up in both national polls.

LSU is now ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Poll. Texas moved down to No. 12 and No. 13 respectively.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama (1-0)

3. Georgia (2-0)

4. LSU (2-0)

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

6. Ohio State (2-0)

7. Notre Dame (1-0)

8. Auburn (2-0)

9. Florida (1-0)

10. Michigan (1-0)

11. Utah (2-0)

12. Texas (1-1)

13. Penn State (2-0)

14. Wisconsin (2-0)

15. Oregon (1-1)

16. Texas A&M (1-0)

17. UCF (1-0)

18. Michigan State (1-0)

19. Iowa (1-0)

20. Washington State (2-0)

21. Maryland (1-0)

22. Boise State (2-0)

23. Washington (1-0)

24. USC (1-0)

25. Virginia (2-0)

__________

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia, 2-0

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Auburn

10. Michigan

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Texas

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. Central Florida

17. Oregon

18. Iowa

19. Michigan State

20. Washington State

21. Washington

22. Boise State

23. Mississippi State

24. USC

25. Maryland

