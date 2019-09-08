Nicondra: Heat wave continues into the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s official with four days of broken records the September 2019 heat wave will be one of those that sticks out when you check the record books. It remains to be seen just how far above the previous record of 96 in 1980 Sunday’s temperature will peak, but it had already surpassed the record at Louis Armstrong International Airport by 2:00 pm. High pressure remains in control across the southeast and with a record of 98 for Monday we could threaten one more day before we get a break.
Tuesday we can expect the high to retreat north just enough to encourage a bit more flow off the Gulf of Mexico and see a small chance for an isolated cooling shower for the middle of the week. That pattern will clip a few degrees off the high temperatures.
While it will still be above the long term average of 89 we should see most locations staying in the low 90s.
Look for a few isolated showers through the middle of the week, but high pressure will still be the dominating force. We may even see a slight bump in temperatures again before tropical moisture moves in next weekend to bring us better rain chances.
In the tropics Dorian has moved on and Gabrielle remains out to see. The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of disturbed weather. The closest has a low chance of development over the next five days, but could contribute to the moisture that would bring better rain chances in for next weekend. The second is still quite far out in the Atlantic and has a medium chance for development in the five day forecast.
