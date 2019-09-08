Nicondra: Heat wave continues into the work week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s official with four days of broken records the September 2019 heat wave will be one of those that sticks out when you check the record books. It remains to be seen just how far above the previous record of 96 in 1980 Sunday’s temperature will peak, but it had already surpassed the record at Louis Armstrong International Airport by 2:00 pm. High pressure remains in control across the southeast and with a record of 98 for Monday we could threaten one more day before we get a break.