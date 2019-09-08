NOFD battles 3-alarm fire in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A home in Algiers caught fire Saturday night in the 2600 block of Halsey Avenue, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The blaze started just before 7 p.m.

No one was home at the time the fire started, but two adults and three children were home in a detached rear apartment.

Everyone escaped without injury before firefighters arrived.

The fire was under control around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

