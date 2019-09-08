NOPD: Man beaten and robbed after vehicle breaks down in Dixon neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man was beaten and robbed in the Dixon neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to the victim, his vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Pear Street and Leonidas Street after experiencing car trouble. Just before 2 p.m., the victim was approached from behind by an unknown black male who hit him over the head with an unknown object.
The suspect took the victim’s watch, wallet and money from his pockets before fleeing the scene.
Police say they victim suffered four lacerations to his chest during the incident and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
