Overtime Podcast #66 - LSU overpowers Texas

“I think that it’s a lot of what you hear Sean Payton talk about. Each team, each fan base may be questioning ‘where was our defense? What was our defense doing?’ Look, Payton says it all the time, the Giants game a couple years ago, Raiders game a couple years ago, Rams game in the regular season last year - sometimes you get in these games, they are shootouts. It’s offense that is going to win the game, that is the tone of the game and the name of the game is to go out and score or you’re going to get beat. To Ensminger’s credit, to Joe Brady’s credit, that’s why you see that 3rd-and-17 call because if you’re not scoring, you’re going to get beat. It is a ‘who has the ball last or who has the cushion because of their offense?' And that’s what we saw was an LSU team that knew they weren’t going to be stopped and they went out there with their foot on the gas."