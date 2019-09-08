Overtime Podcast #66 - LSU overpowers Texas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU came out on top of an offensive showdown with Texas in Week 2 of the college football season. Chris Hagan and Garland Gillen break down the impressive showing by Joe Burrow and company, address concerns with the defense and forecast what lies ahead for the Tigers in the College Football Playoff picture.
Hagan on the high-scoring nature of the game:
“I think that it’s a lot of what you hear Sean Payton talk about. Each team, each fan base may be questioning ‘where was our defense? What was our defense doing?’ Look, Payton says it all the time, the Giants game a couple years ago, Raiders game a couple years ago, Rams game in the regular season last year - sometimes you get in these games, they are shootouts. It’s offense that is going to win the game, that is the tone of the game and the name of the game is to go out and score or you’re going to get beat. To Ensminger’s credit, to Joe Brady’s credit, that’s why you see that 3rd-and-17 call because if you’re not scoring, you’re going to get beat. It is a ‘who has the ball last or who has the cushion because of their offense?' And that’s what we saw was an LSU team that knew they weren’t going to be stopped and they went out there with their foot on the gas."
Gillen on forecasting LSU’s climb up the rankings:
“LSU is not moving above 1 and 2 Clemson and Alabama. They can keep rolling up victories against Northwestern State, Vanderbilt, Utah State, Florida, Auburn but they’re not going to get past those two for a long time because the teams in front of them do not have tough schedules and also are really, really good."
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.