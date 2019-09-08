Veterans honor 9/11 anniversary by giving back to the community

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Veterans honor the coming anniversary of 9/11 by giving back to the community.
A house on Caffin Avenue is in the final stages of construction as over 30 veterans and volunteers spent Saturday morning adding the finishing touches.
The Mission Continues is a national non-profit aimed at empowering former service men and women through community service who are today teaming up with the local sbp, a disaster relief organization which works to find affordable housing for low income families.
"It makes me feel good. What we know is veterans are assets to the community and civilian leaders in the community, so we can bring the skills that veterans have learned while they served and community leaders together to improve our communities. I mean it's awesome," said Army veteran Kentrell Jones.
As the 18th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks approaches, this platoon of volunteers and post 9/11 veterans want to remind people what their country is still about.
“We have veterans in about 88 cities and 55 platoons across the country so we know that there is good being done, and America is great and it’ll always be great,” Jones said.
