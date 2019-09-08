14-year-old reported missing from Desire neighborhood

Diamond Jones, 14
By Nicole Mumphrey | September 7, 2019 at 7:48 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 7:48 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Diamond Jones who was reported missing.

The reporting person told police that Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the 3300 block of Pleasure Street.

Jones is described as 5’05” tall and is approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, red/blue crop top shirt, white tights and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

