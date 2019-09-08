Zack: Another Record Hot Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A record high for one day is normal, for two days is a trend and for three days in a row that is what we call a heat wave.
Our September heat wave rolls into Sunday as for the third consecutive day we will likely break a record high. Upper 90s to near 100 degrees is expected this afternoon which will smash the old record of 96 at the airport. A Heat Advisory is up again for today.
Now there is a small change in today’s forecast, you will likely notice a few extra clouds and maybe, just maybe a spotty shower could pop up this afternoon. There has been an increase in moisture throughout the atmosphere which will allow for one or two of those showers to blossom. Overall most areas will stay dry.
Dry looks to be the story even for the new work week. I do carry a 20% chance for a shower for the first half of the week as we are seeing “some” changes in the pattern. The bigger change comes with our highs as we will see temperatures back down into the lower 90s this week with the return of the Gulf breeze. Our next real chance of rain does not look to arrive until next weekend.
Dorian is no more and Gabrielle continues to spin about in the middle of the Atlantic. Elsewhere we are watching an area of disturbed weather approaching the Bahamas, it has a low chance of development. The other area is between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, it has a medium chance of development. I don’t see anything that worries me for the Gulf over the next few days. Now by the end of this week, that area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas may find its way into the Gulf so that is something to watch.
