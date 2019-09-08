Zack: Another Record Hot Day

Dorian is no more and Gabrielle continues to spin about in the middle of the Atlantic. Elsewhere we are watching an area of disturbed weather approaching the Bahamas, it has a low chance of development. The other area is between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, it has a medium chance of development. I don’t see anything that worries me for the Gulf over the next few days. Now by the end of this week, that area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas may find its way into the Gulf so that is something to watch.