Auburn sleep walks to win over Tulane

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - It wasn’t perfect and they didn’t put up a ton of points on the board, but Auburn is 2-0 after taking down Tulane. The Tigers (2-0) defeated the Green Wave (1-1) 24-6 in their home opener inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Things started slowly, there was a malfunction in the beginning with the game clock on the scoreboard, on top of other things that contributed to a pretty stale atmosphere inside Jordan-Hare in the early going.
Tulane struck first with a field goal and held that lead through the second quarter. Auburn’s first four drives resulted in three punts and a fumble, but luckily their defense stepped up to the task and held the Green Wave at bay.
The Tigers scored for the first time in the game with 12:54 to play in the second quarter. The sure-handed Will Hastings caught a pass from quarterback Bo Nix and streaked towards the end zone for a 31-yard score. Before that, the play was set up by a 25-yard gain by JaTarvious Whitlow on a screen pass.
Nix threw for over 200 yards with his lone TD pass coming in the second quarter.
Eli Stove added another score in the second quarter taking a jet sweep in for six from 4-yards out.
Auburn led 14-6 at half and added their final touchdown after an 11-play drive in the third quarter. Whitlow finished off the drive from 14-yards out. He finished the game with 96 rushing yards.
Anders Carlson added a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Auburn was struck by the injury bug in this game. Hastings left the game in the third quarter after being checked out for a head injury he might’ve sustained after taking a big hit from a Tulane defender. The hit was ruled targeting and the player was ejected. Seth Williams left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.
The Tigers will need to focus on ball security going forward. Auburn fumbled away two possessions.
They’ll have Kent State in for another evening kick next Saturday. That game kicks off at 6 p.m.
