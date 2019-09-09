Hancock Co. sheriff’s deputy placed on leave after assault arrest

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with simple assault domestic.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Road 228 in reference to a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, they realized the incident involved one of their deputies, who’s assigned to the Diamondhead Division.
The domestic violence investigator was called to the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, statements made by the victim, the deputy and a third-party witness were consistent in saying that during the dispute a “warning shot” was discharged by the deputy and not in the direction of the victim or the witness.
But the victim posted on her Facebook page allegeding the deputy did shoot at her vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said based on the statements made to responding deputies and the domestic violence investigator, by the three parties involved, it was was determined that all the elements of the incident met the criteria to support a charge for simple assault domestic.
The deputy accused was arrested Saturday and transported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, where he has been released on bond.
He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the sheriff’s office’s internal investigation.
The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputy.
