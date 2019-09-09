Joe Burrow red-hot to start 2019 with 9 TD passes in 2 games

AUSTIN, TX. (WVUE) - Last week, Joe Burrow flourished in LSU's new-look offense by throwing for a school-record five touchdowns. But, the detractors said that was against Georgia Southern, let's see that against Texas. Well, the challenged was accepted and met. Burrow torched the Longhorns to the tune of 471 yards passing, and four touchdowns. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall all topped a 100 yards receiving in Austin.
“Well, it’s a division that I always had when we took over, and we finally got there. It took a couple of miscues to get there, but we’re finally there and we have the coaches to do it, we have the receivers to do it, we have the quarterback to do it, and we’re going to get better. We’re going to keep on getting better in this system,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
A prime example of why this new offense is a game-changer, 3rd and 17, Tigers only up six, they don't play it safe.
“They were playing so well on the other side of the ball. We knew we were going to have to score again. I kept telling our guys we got to score. We got to get 40, got to get 40 and we will win.We went into the last drive aggressive, and paid off for us,” said LSU QB Burrow.
“Yeah, thank God. Thank God. I knew when they get the ball back, we couldn’t stop them. Just to be honest, we couldn’t stop them. I think if they’d have got the ball back I think it would have been a different story. It was a phenomenal call, phenomenal catch, a phenomenal play,” said Orgeron.
“We’ve been working it all week. I was telling Joe, the safeties can’t really guard me. Let’s try to fix something up. He was like alright, I got you. He seen I was open. I stiff-armed him, went in the end zone,” said receiver Justin Jefferson.
LSU did suffer some bumps and bruises that could linger in the coming weeks, but the experience of winning in hostile territory trumps all those problems.
“I don’t mind. I like it. Hey, we compete. We’ve got to go out there and compete. Last year we had to compete at Miami. But I’m sure glad we’re playing Northwestern next week,” said a smiling Orgeron.
