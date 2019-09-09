JPSO: Man shot to death in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot to death in Metairie Monday afternoon (Sept. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
JPSO spokesman Jason Rivard said a 38-year-old Metairie man was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of South Wilson Street just before 4 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Rivarde.
No additional details immediately available, including a suspect, motive or the victim’s name.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact JPSO’s homicide sectin at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
